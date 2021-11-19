BidiPass (BDP) Price Up 59.6% This Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $165,490.76 and $76.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00225050 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00090358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.