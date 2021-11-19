BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Marc Ostryniec Sells 1,487 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $87,896.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Ostryniec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $590,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.09 and a beta of 1.13. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $59,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.