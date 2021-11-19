Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE BH.A traded down $9.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $711.00. 80 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $810.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $816.62. Biglari has a 52 week low of $250.50 and a 52 week high of $674.99.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($33.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

