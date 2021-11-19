Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Shares of TWCBU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Bilander Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

