Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.36 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $13.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,203,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bilibili stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

