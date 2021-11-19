Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.28, for a total value of $2,882,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $1,354,220.40.

NYSE:BILL opened at $314.00 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.44 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

