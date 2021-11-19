Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.23). Bill.com posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $314.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.75.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total transaction of $1,543,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,366 shares of company stock worth $82,060,409 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 555.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49,865 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $1,978,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

