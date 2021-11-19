BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Announces Earnings Results

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 105.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,047.13%.

Shares of BHTG stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. BioHiTech Global has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $31.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioHiTech Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioHiTech Global by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 68,152 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

