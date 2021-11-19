BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Announces Earnings Results

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 105.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,047.13%.
Shares of BHTG stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. BioHiTech Global has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $31.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioHiTech Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
BioHiTech Global Company Profile
BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
