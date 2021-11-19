BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $359,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Greef Roderick De sold 7,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $355,250.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,371 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $105,794.02.

On Thursday, October 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,221 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $48,803.37.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Greef Roderick De sold 689 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $29,709.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 520.05 and a beta of 1.56.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLFS. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.