Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Bioventus stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.53. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $836.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.40.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bioventus will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,020,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at about $22,920,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter valued at about $12,265,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the third quarter valued at about $5,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

