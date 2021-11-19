Bitradio Hits Market Capitalization of $89,046.05 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $89,046.05 and $181.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $644.39 or 0.01152606 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,636,342 coins and its circulating supply is 10,636,337 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

