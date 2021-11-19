BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.76.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $71.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $73.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,014 shares of company stock worth $2,656,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 47.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

