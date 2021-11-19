BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BJ opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.32.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,014 shares of company stock worth $2,656,729. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 679.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $50,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.