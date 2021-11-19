Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 21.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 1,232.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

