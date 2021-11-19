BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the October 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MUA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.27. 60,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,928. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $17.72.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.