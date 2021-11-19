BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the October 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MUA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.27. 60,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,928. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1,374.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2,464.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 126.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter worth about $167,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

