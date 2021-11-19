Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the second quarter worth $108,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the second quarter worth $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 354.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

MYC stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

