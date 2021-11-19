Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:MYC opened at $15.54 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.