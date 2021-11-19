Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MYC opened at $15.54 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 414,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 242,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171,216 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.