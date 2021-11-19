BLink Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $295,533.00 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $295,533.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00219666 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00088624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,041 coins. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

