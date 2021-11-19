Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) Trading Down 0.2%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.98. 28,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 36,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWCAU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $688,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,978,000.

