B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMRRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $35.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9882 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.50.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

