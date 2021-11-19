BMO Capital Markets Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APR.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.10.

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$13.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.76. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$10.56 and a 52 week high of C$13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. The stock has a market cap of C$519.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

