BMO Real Estate Investments Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:BREI)

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON BREI traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 86.60 ($1.13). 431,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,126. BMO Real Estate Investments has a one year low of GBX 56.15 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm has a market cap of £208.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
About BMO Real Estate Investments
Read More: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.