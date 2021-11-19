BMO Real Estate Investments Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:BREI)

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BREI traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 86.60 ($1.13). 431,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,126. BMO Real Estate Investments has a one year low of GBX 56.15 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm has a market cap of £208.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

