BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the October 14th total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BNPQY opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is currently 36.63%.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($72.94) to €63.00 ($74.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($60.82) to €52.60 ($61.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.96.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.