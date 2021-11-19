Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$57.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$57.75 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOWFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $44.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

