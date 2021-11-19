Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$57.75

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$57.75 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.31.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$55.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$32.82 and a 1-year high of C$56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.82.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

