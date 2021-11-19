Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bogota Financial were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSBK opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Analysts predict that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bogota Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

