Boltwood Capital Management Buys New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FedEx stock opened at $244.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.28.
FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
