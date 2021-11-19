Boltwood Capital Management Buys New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $244.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

