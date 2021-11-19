BoringDAO Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $98.05 million and approximately $84,403.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $822.71 or 0.01422318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $128.70 or 0.00222499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00090440 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,178 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.