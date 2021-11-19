Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bouygues has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $37.55 on Friday. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

