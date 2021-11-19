Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the October 14th total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN remained flat at $$17.25 during trading on Friday. 10,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,992. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.87.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWMN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

