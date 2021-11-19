BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.67

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 4063624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition by 103.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94,906 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition by 45.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

