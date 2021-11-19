Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Brady has increased its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Brady has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brady to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. Brady has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brady by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brady by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

