Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BRC opened at $49.97 on Friday. Brady has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Brady by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

