Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. Brady has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brady by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brady by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

