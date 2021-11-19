Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 347,700 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the October 14th total of 226,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $16.80 on Friday. Braskem has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
