Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 347,700 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the October 14th total of 226,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $16.80 on Friday. Braskem has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000.

BAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

