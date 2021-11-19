Bright Health Group (BHG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG) recently:

11/16/2021 – Bright Health Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

11/12/2021 – Bright Health Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Bright Health Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Bright Health Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

11/10/2021 – Bright Health Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Bright Health Group was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

11/1/2021 – Bright Health Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Bright Health Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,583.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 82,528 shares of company stock valued at $813,551.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 3,931.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

