British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,581.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,581.29 ($46.79).

BATS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.24) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON BATS traded down GBX 11.78 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,553.72 ($33.36). 1,223,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a market cap of £58.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,598.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,699.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

