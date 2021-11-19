British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,581.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,581.29 ($46.79).
BATS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.24) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of LON BATS traded down GBX 11.78 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,553.72 ($33.36). 1,223,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a market cap of £58.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,598.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,699.97.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
