British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTLCY. Liberum Capital raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. British Land has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

