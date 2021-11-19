Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

BRX stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $25.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $356,450. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

