Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNL. Truist cut Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.57.

BNL stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 178.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 177,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,960 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $12,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

