Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Up 36.5% in October

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the October 14th total of 922,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

BWEN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,837. The company has a market cap of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

