Brokerages Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.64. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CODI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 1,040 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,204 shares of company stock valued at $255,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

CODI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. 155,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

