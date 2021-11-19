Brokerages Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce $58.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.80 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $30.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $203.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $203.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $253.52 million, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $263.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GDYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

GDYN stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. 384,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,340. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $121,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,876.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,184 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.