Brokerages Anticipate Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ontrak.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTRK shares. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,050. 53.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ontrak by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,404,000.

Shares of OTRK opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

