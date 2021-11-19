Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.18. Exelixis also posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,117 shares of company stock worth $2,522,203. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $21,140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $38,838,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 75.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,216,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after acquiring an additional 952,900 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

