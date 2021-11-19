Brokerages Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $0.96. MarineMax reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

HZO traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.41. 12,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

