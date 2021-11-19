Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 186.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

