Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) PT at $54.90

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.36.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
NYSE AA opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44. Alcoa has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $57.57.
Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.
In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,746,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
