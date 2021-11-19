Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) PT at $54.90

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE AA opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44. Alcoa has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,746,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.