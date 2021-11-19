Brokerages Set American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Target Price at $15.00

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

AMWL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,186. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. American Well has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $65,580.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,206.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,920. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at $9,153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Well by 234.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 145,550 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in American Well by 14.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 325,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

