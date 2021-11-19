Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Target Price at $188.81

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.81.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE CE opened at $167.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26.
Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
Read More: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.