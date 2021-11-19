Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Target Price at $188.81

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Celanese by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Celanese by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $167.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

